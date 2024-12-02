OpenWay, Gemalto join forces for security in digital payments

Gemalto’s SafeNet Payment Hardware Security Module (HSM) facilitates the security of payment processing environments for credit and debit cards, e-wallets, as well as online and mobile payment applications. In order to protect contactless mobile payments, it manages the entire cryptographic process, which comprises card enrollment, provisioning, tokenization, and transaction processing. Moreover, the solution helps payment providers adhere to EMV security standards on both issuing and acquiring sides. Processors, card issuers, and merchant acquirers that are already using this HSM do not need to invest in additional cryptographic infrastructure when migrating to WAY4.

OpenWay is a digital payment processing software, and its WAY4 is an open, omnichannel digital payment and card processing platform. It supports digital wallets, private label, and branded card issuing, as well as merchant acquiring, financial switching, and channel management. The solution is deployed by tier-1 banks and payment processors across the globe.

