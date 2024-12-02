OpenText delivers supply chain integration platform

The platform features predictive capabilities for supply chain optimization, and supply chain data integration enhancements with the acquisition of Liaison Technologies.

New capabilities in Trading Grid Analytics provides insights to identify underperforming trading partners and sources of risk in the supply chain which could lead to production and fulfillment delays. With control tower-like capabilities and new predictive metrics, supply chain managers may have real-time access to information required to take action on unforeseen disruptions before these disruptions cause broader business impact.

Trading Grid also offers a suite of SaaS solutions, Active Applications, to streamline and accelerate order management, electronic invoicing, community management and retail deductions management, among other processes.