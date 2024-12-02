OpenText automates invoicing for Rosneft Deutschland

OpenText B2B Managed Services and OpenText Active Invoices with Compliance enable Rosneft Deutschland to onboard and deliver electronic invoices to customers in multiple countries, assisting in compliance with local legal and technical requirements. The solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA, the cloud-based ERP platform Rosneft Deutschland is implementing to digitally transform its core business processes.

With OpenText cloud-based Active Invoices with Compliance, Rosneft Deutschland can now consolidate both structured and unstructured data from across applications to help create accurate and complete invoices. The solution validates information consistency and assists the company to manage digital signatures and archive invoices according to specific regulations.

OpenText hosts Rosneft Deutschland electronic invoicing on OpenText Trading Grid, a cloud-based B2B integration platform currently serving more than 800,000 businesses. Rosneft Deutschland suppliers already using Trading Grid can connect to the company’s new digital invoicing system. OpenText B2B Managed Services professionals integrate and communicate with customers and manage the invoicing process, reducing time and resources required by Rosneft Deutschland and its customers.

