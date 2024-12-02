OpenPayd launches with a mission to unlock banking

The company aims to simplify payments and banking for businesses through its modular technology and global license network.

The OpenPayd group, which comprises the Settle Go and Ozan technologies, specialises in serving both B2B and B2B2C organisations.

OpenPayd benefits payment service providers and FX brokers, SMEs and enterprise level solutions requiring automated global banking and payments services.

The OpenPayd technology will enable corporates to strengthen their existing proposition and expand into new markets. The platform delivers accounts in over 20 currencies, FX liquidity management, payment processing and access to a global acquiring and settlement network.

OpenPayd customers will be able to select and access the banking and payment services they need all through a user-friendly website or through the API offering.