Openpay to support payments for Ideal World, Create and Craft

Continuing its growth in the UK, this marks Openpay’s first multi-channel retail signing and enables thousands of customers to benefit from the fintech’s flexible interest-free and ‘buy now, pay smarter’ payment plans, according to the official press release.

Whilst flexible spending forms part of the fintech’s key proposition, customers will still be required to pay an initial down payment at the point of purchase, helping encourage responsible spending and minimising returns.

Selling a range of general merchandise from household goods to technology craft materials, the franchise’s customers will now be able to select from several Openpay purchase plans up to 11 months in length. The new offering is currently available to online customers only, but the partnership is expected to expand to TV consumers too, soon.

In 2019, Openpay announced its international expansion by entering the UK, its first market outside of Australia and New Zealand.