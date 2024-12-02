OpenNode purchases OpenNode.co beta

The features of this beta version include accepting bitcoin, instant settlements, low fees, and new micropayment models. Bitcoin can be now accepted by users both on-chain and via the lightning network. For the moment, OpenNode.co beta is only available for USD, GBP, EUR, BRL, MXN, and AUD and it has bitcoin to fiat options available for about 25 countries.

OpenNode is a platform that focuses towards merchants who want to accept bitcoin payments rather than the general public. They offer merchants the opportunity to receive bitcoin payments instantaneously and also do so with zero transaction fees. There is no restriction to the types of goods and services that can be paid for over the network either.