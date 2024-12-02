OpenBazaar developers roll out a crypto marketplace for mobile

Haven allows users to buy and sell goods and services directly with each other, using cryptocurrencies, without relying on middlemen who take a cut of merchants’ transactions or gather shoppers’ data.

The app has many of the same features as OpenBazaar, but does not support P2P cryptocurrency trading. Like OpenBazaar, Haven will support BTC, BCH, ZEC and LTC.

The app is organised into four sections: shopping, social, chat, and a non-custodial multi-wallet. For all features of the peer-to-peer network, user information is stored locally and protected with end-to-end encryption, meaning only the parties involved in the sale or conversation are able to see the details.

According to CoinDesk, OB1 has raised USD 9.25 million to date from investors such as Union Square Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, OMERS Ventures, BlueYard, Bitmain, Digital Currency Group, and venture capitalist William Mougayar.