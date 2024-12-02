Openbank reveals Amazon Web Services

The bank says it has signed up for the cloud infrastructure to innovate quickly and more frequently on behalf of its 1.3 million customers in Spain.

The digital bank runs production workloads on AWS, including its website, mobile application, and core banking system, with plans to expand internationally leveraging this tech.

Openbank worked with AWS to migrate its mission-critical data lake from on-premises to a cloud-based architecture.

The bank’s data lake now uses Amazon Simple Storage Service, Amazon Lambda, and Amazon Athena, as well as Amazon Elastic Container Service for web and mobile front-end applications.

Santander’s Openbank is using AWS’s analytics services, big data functionalities, and machine learning services.