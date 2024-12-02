The company behind ChatGPT and DALL·E has chosen financial infrastructure platform for businesses Stripe to commercialise its generative AI technologies. The collaboration between the two entities works both ways, as Stripe will embed OpenAI’s new natural language technology, GPT-4, into its products and services.

By leveraging Stripe’s product suite, OpenAI will be able to launch a global payments system for multiple product lines in a matter of weeks. For instance, the premium subscription service of ChatGPT Plus will be powered by Stripe Billing and Stripe Checkout. Checkout’s pre-built hosted payments page will allow OpenAI to offer one-time purchases, as well as monthly or usage-based subscriptions, and it will cater to the needs of global customers with more than 25 payment methods out-of-the-box.

DALL·E users will benefit from Stripe Billing’s capabilities to offer flexible, pay-as-you-go options that will allow them to acquire credits and generate images using AI. Stripe’s Link system is able to autofill saved payment details and support a faster payment experience, while Stripe Tax will help OpenAI to meet its tax compliance requirements as it expands into new markets. OpenAI will also be able to keep its refunds and disputes in check with Stripe’s Revenue Recognition system.

According to the official press release, other AI generative companies that have leveraged Stripe’s products include Moonbeam, Diagram, and Runway.

How can GPT-4 benefit Stripe?

Stripe joined the GPT-4 beta in January 2023, and it has since identified several ways to leverage the technology to streamline operations and help users get the information they need in a faster manner. GPT-powered Stripe Docs is a good example, as it allows developers to pose natural language queries within Stripe Docs to GPT-4.

Afterward, the large language model system will answer by summarising the relevant parts of the documentation or extracting specific pieces of information. The main benefit of using this system is that developers will spend less time reading and more time developing.

In the company press release, Stripe officials highlighted that the implementation of GPT-4 can re-imagine how businesses work. According to The Washington Post, GPT-4, which is the newest version of OpenAI’s large language model systems, has the ability to generate answers not just from written prompts, but also from images. GPT-4 will be available in a limited format on ChatGPT Plus. Businesses will also be able to implement GPT-4 into their own products in the future.