Open Source API initiative launched to support digital IDs development

This pioneering new Open Source API project will deliver technical interoperability between civil registration registries and civil identification registries. Developed within the SIA and endorsed by global identity system vendors, this initiative demonstrates an industry-wide commitment to breaking down the technical barriers to achieving the United Nations goal of establishing a legal identity for every citizen.

By allowing multiple identity registries and systems to “talk” to one another – independent of technology, solution architecture or vendor - the Open Source API aims to solve the interoperability challenges that have hampered the evolution of national identity systems. The Open Source API will be shared on Github from the beginning of the project. Anyone wishing to contribute is welcome to do so.

Secure Identity Alliance is an organisation dedicated to support the provision of legal, trusted identity for all, and to drive the development of inclusive digital services necessary for sustainable, worldwide economic growth and prosperity.