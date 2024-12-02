Open Payments Europe launches PSD2 developer portal

Open Payments Europe is now launching its own developer portal and sandbox environment, where third-party application developers can create PSD2-compliant applications. The launch, an industry first in the Nordic region, coincides with the Swedish adoption of PSD2.

On May 1, 2018 PSD2 was adopted into Swedish law. During the ongoing transition period banks have 18 months to comply with the directive in addition to related technical standards for strong customer authentication and common and secure open standards of communication.