Open Bank Project partners UniCredit to launch 2016 online Appathon

As of 13 June 2016, entrants have one month to submit their entries. They are encouraged to take advantage of the Open Bank Project API to develop tech which tackles challenges in the remits of PSD2, Moment-Based Insight and the Digital Wallet 2.0, level39.co reports.

Ten teams will be selected to demo their applications in Milan on 20 July 2016 for UniCredit’s senior management who will determine the winners of the competition. Top prize includes a professional collaboration package worth EUR 50,000 with UniCredit Business Integrated Solutions and runner-up prizes include tickets to Finovate, a VR headset and bitcoin compensation.