OPay raises USD 120 mln in series B funding

The company, which was incubated by Norwegian based, global consumer Internet company Opera, is a Nigeria-based mobile wallet and motorbike ridesharing provider. The company plans to use the new capital to further accelerate its expansion across its multiple verticals, as well as entering new African markets.

OPay launched its mobile payment service in August 2018, creating an infrastructure on which the company is now adding new services. The agent-centric mobile payment operation focused on reaching the unbanked population of Nigeria. Additionally, OPay’s motorbike ridesharing service has become the largest of its kind in Nigeria, more than tripling daily rides over the past three months, and the company recently launched additional services around food delivery and cashless payments for offline businesses.



