OP-Pohjola Group signs mPOS deal with Monitise

OP-Pohjola Group comprises around 200 member cooperative banks, OP-Pohjola Group Central Cooperative and its subsidiaries and closely-related companies.

The service to be launched by OP-Pohjola Group and Monitise is set to enable the bank’s small business and merchant customers to take card payments and view recent transactions via mobile. OP-Pohjola Group merchant customers are also set to be able to generate digital tax credit receipts to reclaim up to half of the value of qualifying invoices as part of a government-backed scheme in Finland.

The service is set to be available initially across iOS and Android platforms and in Finnish, Swedish and English languages.

