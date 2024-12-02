OP Financial Group to pilot facial recognition payments

Harri Nummela, OP Executive Vice President, Banking, Private and SME customers said that facial recognition payments aren’t really being used in Finland or even in the Western world, but at they believe in its ease of use and reliability. The company is conducting the trial to better understand how the technology could be applied going forward.

Facial recognition payments are expected to be the next big global trend in payments. Customers have been pleased with facial recognition payment in international pilots. The technology used in facial recognition payment can be used in other applications too.

The pilot is already underway at OP premises in Vallila, Helsinki, and employees have welcomed the new payment method. The users participating in the pilot can currently use facial recognition when paying their lunch, for example.

Unlike with, say, mobile payments, customers don’t have to get their wallet or smartphone out to complete the transaction. Through the pilot, the company can assess when the technology could be ready for rollout to the general public.

The pilot is being conducted at the Antell restaurant at OP’s Vallila premises in Helsinki, in collaboration with Visa.