Ooredoo teams up with Fortumo to launch direct carrier billing in Indonesia

The partnership will enable 69.8 million Indosat Ooredoo subscribers’ to make online payments by charging purchases to their mobile account, without the need to use a credit card.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is used by app stores (Google Play, Windows Phone Store), digital media companies (Sony, HOOQ, Gaana) and gaming companies (EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin, Rovio). To enable global carrier billing for these merchants, Fortumo has partnered with more than 350 mobile operators across the world.

While there are over 65 million smartphone owners in Indonesia, less than 5 million people have access to credit cards. This means a majority of the digital population cannot make online payments. As a consequence, digital merchants lose out on revenue from a majority of the population. Carrier billing resolves this problem by allowing any mobile phone owner (both prepaid and postpaid) to make payments through Fortumo.