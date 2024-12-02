Ooredoo launches mobile money transfer to Sri Lanka

Customers can also send money to approximately 1,500 MoneyGram agent locations across the country.

New customers can register for mobile money by visiting any Ooredoo shop or dialling a specific number. Once registered, customers can begin to deposit money into their mobile wallet via Ooredoo’s self-service machines or via any Ooredoo shop.

Once the transfer is completed, customers are set to receive their eight-digit MoneyGram reference number through SMS. The beneficiary needs to visit any MoneyGram location with a valid photo ID card to receive the cash.

For bank transfers, money will be automatically credited to the beneficiary’s bank account number.

With Ooredoo Mobile Money, customers can transfer money domestically and internationally to approximately 339,000 MoneyGram agents in 200 countries, including the Philippines, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia, Kenya, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria and others.