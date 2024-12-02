Ooredoo, Fortumo partner for carrier billing

All Ooredoo customers can now make payments for digital content including app stores, streaming services and games by charging purchases to their mobile account. This is the second market where Fortumo has teamed up with Ooredoo, having launched carrier billing in Indonesia with the mobile operator in August 2016.

Myanmar is a growing digital economy, with 70% of people owning a mobile device (according to GSMA Intelligence) and 97% of internet browsing originating from mobile devices (according to On Device Research). The recent boom in smartphone ownership is a result of the Ministry of Transport and Communication opening up the countrys telecommunications market.