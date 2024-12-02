Ooredoo enhances mobile money service to Philippines

Customers can send money to accounts at approximately 20 banks in the country with MoneyGram and Ooredoo Mobile Money. They can also send money to around 9,500 MoneyGram agent locations across the country.

With the new service upgrade, customers can dial a given number to register for Ooredoo Mobile Money by adding their beneficiary details. Once registered, they can deposit money into their Mobile Wallet Account via Ooredoo Self Service Machines or Ooredoo Shops and transfer money directly from their mobile. The service is powered by Qatar National Bank.

With Ooredoo Mobile Money, they can transfer money domestically and internationally, top up Hala pre-paid accounts and pay Shahry bills using their mobile phones.

They can also send money to 321,000 MoneyGram agent locations in 198 countries, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia, Kenya, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria and others.