Onyx CenterSource, Sovos to expand InvoicePro e-invoicing capabilities

The goal of the partnership is to expant Onyxs InvoicePro e-invoicing capabilities. Onyxs InvoicePro helps hoteliers and travel agencies maintain compliance with indirect tax legislation for their commission supplies. Onyx has enabled e-invoicing since 2015 and selected Sovos to help expand its InvoicePro capabilities to meet the forthcoming changes in the compliance sector.

With the partnership, Onyx gains higher levels of security, compliance, automation and support for post-audit compliance, including e-signatures in compliance with the meticulous EU regulatory framework known as eIDAS (electronic identification, authentication and trust services).

Recently, the European Commission granted Italy permission to mandate domestic e-invoicing to validate payments and decrease risks associated with tax noncompliance. Similar mandates are on the horizon for Greece, Portugal and Norway, among others.