Ontology, IdentityMind to develop digital identity services

The partnership’s goal is to provide digital identity services that will be based on the Ontology trust ecosystem. Ontology has been designed to support public blockchain systems and is able to customize public blockchains for different applications. At the same time, its various protocol groups let it support collaboration among chain networks as well.

Ontology aims to allow users build their own multi-factor identity portrait, which is theirs to authenticate, certify and use. Ontology’s identity verification and authentication are supported by ONT ID.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.