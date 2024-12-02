OnStar from GM to enables mobile payments through car app

The payment system will use a solution called AtYourService and will be powered by Sionic Mobile, a cloud-based mobile commerce company that provides white-label mobile pay and loyalty applications to partners and clients delivering rewards.

The transactions will be available through myBuick, myGMC, myChevrolet, and myCadillac. Users can now see nearby merchants, browse their inventory and make purchases all through one of these GM-branded apps. Once the purchase has been made, OnStar users can earn reward points that can be redeemed for deals and promotions at the respective retailers. The rewards points program is powered by Sionic Mobile’s Ion Rewards.

The Ion Rewards Merchant Marketplace represents an expansion of the AtYourService. Sionic worked closely with the OnStar team to ensure exclusive savings for AtYourService consumers within Sionic’s 100,000+ location marketplace. More than this, the mobile commerce company added the convenience of secure mobile payments through their relationship with JP Morgan Chase.