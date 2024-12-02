OnPoint Community Credit Union signs agreement with Fiserv

Under the terms of the agreement, OnPoint is set to provide an integrated digital banking experience through Fiserv’s services, including Corillian Online for online banking, Mobiliti and Mobiliti: Tablet for mobile and tablet banking and AllData PFM for personal financial management. The credit union has also added CheckFree RXP for bill payments, TransferNow for money transfers between institutions and Popmoney for person-to-person (P2P) payments. Moreover, OnPoint is set to use Fiserv’s XP2 platform for account processing.

