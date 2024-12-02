ONPEX, Wirexend team up for automated international transfers

The partnership enables Wirexend to offer its customers access to accounts with SWIFT and SEPA transfer capabilities via ONPEX. In addition to facilitating international transfers, Wirexend will be made bankable through ONPEX.

Launched in 2018, Wirexend provides access to cross-border payments for fast-growing businesses. The announced partnership enables the Canadian financial institution to enter the European market. Wirexend is integrating ONPEX’ Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform via flexible Application-Program-Interface (API) to offer automated access to international payments.

The Canadian financial institution also benefits from ONPEX’ multi-currency IBAN accounts and foreign exchange (FX) functionalities. As a result, Wirexend’s customers can convert funds within their account and make payments in multiple currencies, including: Euro (EUR), Pound Sterling (GBP), Chinese Yuan (CNY), and many more. In addition to multi-currency management, attaching IBANs to Wirexend’s accounts will make the sending and receiving of funds easier to reconcile.

Over the next couple of months thousands of Wirexend customers will receive access to the new accounts with SWIFT and SEPA services provided by the partnership.

