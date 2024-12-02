ONPEX validated and registered by Visa Europes Merchant Agent List

With Visa Europe’s Merchant Agent list, merchants are able to select PCI-DSS Compliant Merchant Agents for their payment services. To be able to secure the payment processing system and to protect the cardholder’s data, PCI-DSS Compliant Merchant Agents will uphold an Information Security Policy and control measures.

By using the Visa Europe Merchant Agent List, merchants worldwide will be able to choose their partner that compliments the standards set by Visa Europe.