ONPEX, Supercapital team up to deliver secure international payments

Supercapital provides money transfers to bank accounts across 200 countries, in 25 different currencies. To support its ongoing business activity in local and cross-border bank transfers for personal and corporate customers, the company partnered with ONPEX.

The partnership will supply Supercapital with a solution for ensuring funds to be uniquely identified, ONPEX’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and IBAN accounts providing the means for it.

Supercapital has integrated BaaS via ONPEX’s flexible API technology, and as a result it is able to assign unique IBANs to each customer. The fintech company is now delivering real-time, automated processing at a lower cost and risk – by eliminating the need for unique references.

