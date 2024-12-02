ONPEX secures seven-digit investment for its banking-as-a-service platform

ONPEX will use the growth capital to expand its team and broaden as well as market its existing product offering.

ONPEX is a global cloud-based account and payment solution that combines SEPA and cross-border SWIFT transactions via a white label banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform. Companies can develop and flexibly manage their own banking and payment solutions by simple Application-Programming-Interface (API) integration of the ONPEX solution.

ONPEX’ BaaS platform enables banks, PSPs and ISbs to accelerate international expansion and optimise services thanks to the platform’s greater flexibility, far-reaching scalability, and innovative banking and payment capabilities. The total value of global cross-border B2B transactions is expected to reach approximately USD 218 trillion by 2022. Focusing on this international and growing market, ONPEX has created a BaaS platform to help companies of all sizes and industries reach their full potential and meet ever-increasing demands by sorting and automating their cash flows.

ONPEX is licensed and supervised as a payment institution by the Luxembourg CSSF and operates in accordance with its regulatory, technical, and reporting requirements.