ONPEX, SatchelPay partner for cross-border payments and banking

SatchelPay is regulated by the Bank of Lithuania, and it offers a unique EUR IBAN solution, which allows them to serve clients in the SEPA zone. As its clients request international multi-currency pay-in and pay-outs, the eMoney institution needed a partner to expand its banking network, and to provide cross-border payment capabilities.

As such, SatchelPay uses ONPEX flexible Application-Program-Interface (API) to integrate SWIFT payments, and facilitate the management of multiple currencies. The Lithuanian-based service provider is now able to offer its clients cross-border sending and receiving of funds in 25 different currencies, all using just one multi-currency IBAN account per client. Moreover, clients are allowed to hold an IBAN account in their own name and unique reference number.

