ONPEX relies on the OVH Dedicated Cloud service

The new solution, provided by the European market player OVH to ONPEX since 2015, is PCI-DSS compliant and meets the safety requirements (such as ISO 27001, SOC, etc.). This enables ONPEX to operate their Platform as a Service (PaaS) as a cloud-based solution, located in European data centers. In addition, ONPEX was convinced by the proposed service level agreement as well as the usability of the solution.

ONPEX chose OVH because the provider meets all their requirements when it comes to security standards, SLA, service and usability. A PCI-DSS certificate guarantees the compliance of the OVH Dedicated Cloud service with technical and process-oriented requirements regarding security management, guidelines, processes, network architecture and software design.

Payment providers and merchants not only need high security standards, but they should also be able to overcome national boundaries, as well as to onboard clients as fast as possible and implement new payment methods without effort. The ONPEX offer is provided on a single omni-channel Platform as a Service (PaaS), which facilitates the fast and efficient creation of new databases and applications. In addition, ONPEX’ global platform comprises different local and international payment methods.

The OVH Dedicated Cloud service’s security features do not stop at the PCI-DSS certification: thanks to a redundant infrastructure, the system provides performance and offers operational reliability. The IT comprises two separate physical servers located in different racks. Virtualization software by the market leader VMware and a dedicated firewall protect the servers from possible attacks. Other features are the scalability and flexibility: during peak loads, additional resources can be provided within a few minutes.

