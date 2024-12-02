ONPEX, Payment Goblin in strategic payments alliance

Following the agreement, Payment Goblin will leverage ONPEX’s cloud payment solution to on-board merchants and expand the international payment solutions. This includes using ONPEX’s omni-channel support including provision for mobile, ecommerce, POS, mPOS and MOTO.

Payment Goblin will also gain access to the ONPEX Global Acquiring Network to help merchants accept local and cross-border card processing and international alternative payments methods. ONPEX procures merchant accounts and acceptance agreements from the company’s network members to offer a complete payment suite.

Payment Goblin offers both high street, online and mobile businesses a range of services and solutions designed to help them bank their turnover whether paid by credit card, debit card, from wallets or bank transfers in multiple traditional or emerging currencies.

ONPEX is a global, white-label cloud payment solution combining card processing and alternative payment methods on one omni-channel Platform as a Service (PaaS).

For more information about ONPEX, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.