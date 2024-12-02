ONPEX partners with Settle Go

The partnership will see ONPEX support Settle Go’s platform with its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) software, integrating new solutions to complement its existing portfolio of financial services. As a result, the UK-based e-money institution, will now be able to offer a greater choice of international payments to the European market.

Founded in 2015, Settle Go enables SMBs to trade and pay internationally, as if they were trading locally. Its efficient and simple payment services provide customers with access to low-cost foreign exchange (FX) facilities and international and domestic transfers. With the use of ONPEX’ services, Settle Go will expand its offering in the European market.

By integrating ONPEX’ API-based solutions into its platform, Settle Go will now attach multi-currency IBANs to all of its customers’ payment accounts. This enables them to make low-cost in-account and in-transfer FX in 25 different currencies. The partnership also means Settle Go customers have access to local SEPA and cross-border SWIFT payments. With these facilities, the e-money institution will be able to offer European customers transparent, automated and simple cross-border payment and banking solutions. During the integration period Settle Go will also be making use of ONPEX’ front-end Admin UI - which allows SettleGo to manage its clients with an enhanced customer experience via an user-friendly interface.

With this new partnership with ONPEX, Settle Go is focused on expediting growth in the European market and providing a new range of solutions to its customers.

ONPEX is a global provider of modular payment and banking solutions. The Luxembourg-regulated Payment Institution combines multi-currency IBAN accounts, FX, global transfers, and e-payments into one cloud-based platform. All ONPEX’ services are available via API and web UI with optional white-label capability, enabling digital businesses to offer their own financial services.