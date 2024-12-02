ONPEX partners MerchantPay Solutions, enters Indian ecommerce market

India is currently in the midst of a mobile commerce revolution. Figures from the Internet and Mobile Association of India show that 60% of all India’s internet users are using mobile. That adds up to 213 million mobile shoppers. To put this into context, there were a mere 48 million mobile users in India in June 2012.

MerchantPay Solutions was formed by leading professionals in the banking, underwriting and credit card processing industry who realized the need to power the new age businesses and ever evolving ecommerce world.

ONPEX is a global, white-label cloud payment solution combining local and cross-border card processing and international alternative payment methods on one omni-channel Platform as a Service (PaaS).