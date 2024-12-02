ONPEX joins EBRC Fintech ecosystem

ONPEX is a white-label cloud payment Platform as a Service (PaaS). By subscribing to EBRC’s Trusted environment, including EBRC Trusted Cloud, ONPEX will enjoy a sustainable and flexible service infrastructure and increase its opportunities to grow. ONPEX will use this new cloud-based ecosystem to become a partner of choice for banks, PSPs and other organisations.



By doing so, ONPEX is now a member of Luxembourg’s fintech hub, which includes around thirty businesses of all sizes and from different areas of expertise. ONPEX has connectivity to hundreds of international acquirers, alternative payment methods and payment related solutions and operates entities in Europe, North America and Asia.

For more information about ONPEX, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.