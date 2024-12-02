ONPEX enters Brazil and the South American market by partnering with EBANX

Latin America is the second fastest-growing ecommerce market in the world, only trailing behind China. Due to high internet penetration rates, a booming market for affordable devices and an increasingly digital culture, Brazil is leading the way at the heart of Latin Americas ecommerce growth.



EBANX offers an end-to-end payment solution across the entire ecommerce transaction flow, removing barriers for international merchants who want to access the Brazilian ecommerce market. Additionally, they facilitate the process for Brazilian merchants to reach across international borders.

In order to enhance their connectivity to different acquirers globally, the international financial services company has now partnered with ONPEX and has been integrated into the ONPEX white-label payments platform.