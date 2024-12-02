ONPEX enables automated FX during cross-border payments

With the release of this solution, ONPEX’ IBAN offering will support seamless FX for more efficient currency management and for sending and receiving money internationally.

ONPEX account users will be able to directly convert many currency pairs. These functionalities will see both individuals and businesses benefit from in-account FX, especially for those managing global payments such as e-money institutions, e-wallets, FX providers, acquirers and payment service providers.

Clients will be able to exchange up to 25 different currencies including Euros (EUR), Pound Sterling (GBP), Australian Dollars (AUD), Japanese Yen (JPY), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Swiss Franc (CHF), Russian Ruble (RUB), and many more. The product will ensure faster payments and settlements for both businesses and customers wanting to buy and sell without borders.

ONPEX’ clients will be able to offer FX trading to their customers — generating further revenue streams — through a responsive User Interface, fully white-labelled platform, or as part of an open banking-as-a-service API solution.

ONPEX aims to add additional currencies for its users while integrating further banking and payments features.

ONPEX is a global provider of modular payment and banking solutions. The Luxembourg-regulated Payment Institution combines multi-currency IBAN accounts, FX, global transfers, and e-payments into one cloud-based platform. All ONPEX’ services are available via API and web UI with optional white-label capability, enabling digital businesses to offer their own financial services.

