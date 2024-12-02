ONPEX collaborates with Moorwand

Through this collaboration, Moorwand is meeting increasing demand from clients for additional banking solutions as part of its programme offerings, and continuing to scale the capabilities of its business integrating with ONPEX’ cloud-based local and cross-border payments and banking platform. Moorwand’s existing client base of banks, eMoney Institutions (EMIs) and Authorised Payment Institutions (APIs) can now attach more value-added services to their payment programmes.

Moorwand has adopted ONPEX’ state of the art Banking-as-a-Service (Baas) software to make physical and virtual cards bankable. This means, clients can now - besides executing card payments worldwide - send and receive wire transfers globally. The partnership with ONPEX is also allowing Moorwand to extend its e-wallet functionality with IBAN capabilities making international payments, including SEPA and SWIFT.