ONPEX announce partnership with Latvian Bank, Latvijas pasta banka

ONPEX has forged a PSP (Payment Service Provider Agreement) with Latvijas pasta banka, meaning the Latvian bank joins ONPEX Global Acquirer Network. As this Network grows, ONPEX has more opportunities to provide merchant solutions across the globe.

Edgars Valmers, Deputy Head of Ecommerce at Latvijas pasta banka, said that, as part of the ONPEX acquiring network, the bank benefits from merchant applications to attract more clients to Latvijas pasta banka. LPB has been operating in Latvian financial market since 2008. The bank provides a wide range of services both for individual clients and for companies in international markets.Main activity is focused on the needs of clients, offering bank products for business development.

ONPEX is a global, white-label cloud payment solution combining local and cross-border card processing and international alternative payment methods on one omni-channel Platform as a Service (PaaS). ONPEX solutions accelerate international expansion and the development of banks, PSPs, ISOs and developers. ONPEX has connectivity to hundreds of acquirers, alternative payment methods and payment related solutions internationally and operates entities in Europe, North America and Asia.