Only half of UK consumers give phone numbers for extra authentication steps

Many banks are counting on authentication using mobile phones to comply with the PSD2 rules. One in five respondents say they will refuse to give their mobile number, while one in four say they will complain if asked, to the bank, either on social media or to a consumer association or newspaper.

While 53% of respondents will provide their mobile number, the percentage dropped to 47% for consumers aged 18-24.

The survey also found that there was no consensus on the best way to deliver a one-time passcode:

sent to my registered mobile phone by text message (SMS): 39%

sent to my e-mail: 17%

sent into my secure mobile banking application: 14%

create it with a special gadget that my bank gives me, such as a PIN sentry device: 10%

a call to my registered mobile phone number where it is spoken to me: 8%

a call to my registered home landline where it is spoken to me: 7%

dont know: 5%.

The study was conducted by Research Now Group, which surveyed 500 consumers each in the UK, Germany, Spain and Sweden.