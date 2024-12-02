Only 12% of US billers have a MBPP strategy -report

According to a study entitled ‘Biller Mobile Bill Pay Benchmark’ and released by Fiserv, a global provider of financial services technology solutions, one in four visits to US biller sites from mobile devices are for bill payments, only 12 % of billers have a comprehensive mobile billing presentment and payment (MBPP) strategy and only 24 % have surveyed their customers on their mobile service preferences.

Additionally, the lack of IT resources continues to be the top barrier for billers in delivering mobile capabilities. For example, 64 % of billers could not say if homepage visits were coming from a mobile device, and almost one-third of billers surveyed didnt know what customers were doing when visiting their site from a mobile device.

However, billers had a better understanding in 2013 than in 2012 of the value of MBPP, the study revealed. In 2013, 90 % of billers saw MBPP as a means of improving customer service, a 36 % increase over 2012, and 65 % more billers believed MBPP adoption would lead to significant increases in electronic bill presentment and payment.