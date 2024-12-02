Online travel marketplace Triple acquires Local Guddy

Local Guddy, which is a competitor in the same niche segment, will see its platform integrated with that of Triple, giving the Swedish company access to over 800 local experiences in various travel destinations in more than 200 cities.

Founded in 2016, Triple is a marketplace that serves travelers who are looking for more authentic travel experiences created and hosted by a local.

Specifically, the Triple platform lets travellers discover and sign up to unique experiences that are ‘off the beaten path’. “Hosts share their passion or craft, and connect through the platform with travellers to give them a taste of the city they live in through the eyes of a local,” says the startup. In addition to Stockholm, Triple has operations in London, Barcelona and Paris.