Online transactions to reach almost USD 5 trillion by 2019

According to a survey by Juniper Research dubbed Digital Payment Strategies: Online, Mobile & Contactless 2014-2019, the largest net increase in spend will occur through remote physical goods purchases.

Findings indicate that contactless payments will primarily be driven by card purchases rather than mobile, although mobile payments may be boosted by the adoption of Host Card Emulation-based NFC services.

However, a significant proportion of tablet usage represented migration from desktop activity. Combined transactions on mobile handsets and tablets will exceed those on desktops and laptops for the first time in 2014.