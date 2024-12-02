Online store accepts Bitcoin and Litecoin payments

The store has also revealed plans to expand into accepting other digital currencies in the future.

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be mined with consumer-grade hardware. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that only exists online and is not controlled by any central financial authority, putting the control of the currency in the hands of the user. It allows people to transfer value to anyone, anywhere on the internet, without the traditional fees, commissions or currency exchange rates.

BitRoad carries different electronics shipped worldwide directly from the manufacturer, including tablet PCs, smart phones, baby monitors and even muscle massagers.