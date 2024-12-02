Online shopping ascending line impacts omnichannel retailers negatively - report

The average customer spent GBP 292 (USD 400) online, according to the research company Wipro, evigo.com reports. Moreover, 71% of surveyed customers in the UK and 61% in the US, reported doing more than half of their 2014 holiday shopping online. This is a significant increase from 2013 when those numbers were just 45% and 36%, respectively.

These numbers are expected to grow as half of the consumers both in the US and UK expect to do more online shopping in the 2015 holiday season. Just 6% in the UK and 4% in the US plan to increase their in-store shopping.

Consumers are often concerned with shipping costs when shopping online. Nearly half of online shoppers hope to avoid paying shipping charges in 2015 holidays. Another concern is delivery date, since 16% of UK and 11% of US shoppers didn’t receive packages on time for the holidays.

Around 39% of UK consumers and 40% of US consumers shop online via mobile devices. Over 78% of UK and 81% of US consumers used a mobile website to do so, while 76% of UK and 74% of US consumers used a website, and 50% of both US and UK used a native app. Only 3% of UK and 4% of US consumers used mobile payments.