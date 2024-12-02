Online shoppers who experience delivery issues on the rise in the UK

In 2015, the number of people who experienced issues with fulfillment and delivery was 47%, rising to 53% in 2016 only that 2017 to see another rise of 56% so far.

Late delivery was the issue most faced (42%) followed by 37% who missed a delivery despite being home, 25% failed to receive a delivery at all and 24% received damaged goods.

However, retailers are improving the click and collect experience. The number of adults that reported an issue with this delivery service fell slightly in 2017 to 43% from 45% in 2016 and 47% in 2015.