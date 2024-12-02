Online shoppers want good value and tech options

According to a report conducted by First Insight has released their new consumer based survey which indicates that most millennials (98%) say they do not want retailers to text them about deals/promotions and only 5% look at fashion magazines as influential for them. Instead, they are looking to e-mail as their preferred communication method.

More than 40% of millennials say price is the ‘most important factor’ in buying decisions, while 60% say they never interact with store profiles on social media while they are in-store.

Study shows that 75% of respondents say they will not shop at stores using facial recognition technology. And while 70% say they do not know what in-store beacons are, most shoppers say barcode scanners are the most helpful in store tech option.