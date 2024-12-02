Online shoppers from Europe prone to cancel online purchases unless preferred payment method available

In Spain, non-suitability of the online payment methods offered at checkout was the third most common reason for online shoppers not to return to a shopping website in early 2015. In the UK, the availability of multiple secure mobile payment schemes emerged as an important motivator for online shoppers to increase in-store visits.

Offering the suitable online payment method is important in particular for Europe. While in the UK and France bank cards ranked above all other online payment methods in 2015, in Germany payment by invoice was more preferred and in the Netherlands it was local banking method iDEAL.

In some Eastern European countries, including Russia, Poland and Czech Republic, cash on delivery still plays an important role in online shopping.

The growing demand for diversity of online payment methods in 2015 was also recognised by B2C E-Commerce companies, as well as payment providers in Europe, according to the findings of yStats.com.

For example, in early 2015 the share of Russian ecommerce websites offering payment via alternative methods such as YandexMoney and PayPal increased. In Western Europe, the UK was a major arena for innovations in 2015, with Amazon introducing payments with installments, and Apple launching its Apple Pay.