Online shoppers demand high standards on deliveries - study

Moreover, one-third (35.4%) of consumers will abandon a retailer for shipping a single wrong item, according to a study issued by voice platform provider Voxware Inc. Two-thirds of respondents said they expect a similar or better experience as compared to what larger retailers provide, supplychainquarterly.com reports.

The study is based on more than five hundred respondents who answered questions related to their holiday shopping plans, expectations for delivery of items purchased online or by phone during the holiday season, and the impact that late or incorrect deliveries have on their future shopping decisions.

One in four shoppers said they expect holiday gifts purchased online or by phone to be delivered within two days... even if they have not requested expedited shipping. In the companys 2014 survey, only 8% of respondents had that expectation.

Likewise, 84% of consumers said their expectations are higher than they were two years ago, and 78% stated that their expectations for on-time and accurate delivery are higher during the holiday season than during other times of the year. The results expand on preliminary findings from the Voxware survey that found that early holiday shoppers have higher expectations for swift delivery than their more leisurely neighbors.

The survey also showed that: