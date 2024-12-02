Online sales via desktop reached USD 17.5 billion in first 23 days of November 2014

This means an 11% increase, as compared to the same period of 2013, according to data issued by the digital world research data provider ComScore.

21 November, 2014 has been the heaviest online spending day of the season to date at USD 914 million in desktop spending. Two other individual shopping days (12 November and 19 November) have also surpassed the USD 900 million threshold.

Although Cyber Monday and Green Monday have historically been the most important days of the online holiday shopping season, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday have rapidly gained in importance in the past few years.

Among the key shopping days, Thanksgiving has had the highest five-year growth rate at 166%, while Black Friday has grown 124% during that time, both significantly outpacing the growth of Cyber Monday and Green Monday.