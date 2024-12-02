Online sales turnover in Greece to reach 4.5 bln USD

About 85% of shoppers make 80% of their online purchases from Greek e-shops, while cash on delivery makes 54% of online payments.

According to GR.EC.As survey, ecommerce is gaining ground, with 85% of internet users in Greece making regular online purchases, while in 2016 the figure stood at 65%.

I Greece, the percentage of consumers that shop online is rising. According to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the percentage of people aged 16-74 who have used the internet even once to buy products or services reached 40.2% in 2018, from 26.9% in 2012.