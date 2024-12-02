Online sales of consumer goods to reach USD 53 bln globally by 2016

A report conducted by market research company Kantar Worldpanel forecasts that online sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) excluding fresh produce would rise 47% by 2016 from a current USD 36 billion.

Findings indicate that South Korea would keep its lead position for online FMCG sales, increasing ecommerce’s share of the market to 13.8% by 2016 from 10.2% in 2014.

France is expected to surpass the UK, due to the popularity of in-store collection facilities for goods ordered online, with online sales of packaged goods rising to 6.1% by 2016 from 3.9% in 2014, growing more slowly in Britain to 5.5% from 4.9%.

These numbers were influenced by the fact that some retailers and brands are reticent about moving online because of fears that ecommerce will harm sales in physical stores or that consumers will be less loyal if they shop online.

For the US market, a report by Bernstein Research estimates about one quarter of all spending to be on consumer goods, reaching about USD 222 billion a year.